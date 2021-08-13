Check out this unique London lakeside festival tomorrow

The best thing to happen to Thamesmead since it formed the starkly beautiful futuristic backdrop to Stanley Kubrick’s ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (and later an Aphex Twin video), this weekend’s Thamesmead Festival promises a ton of fun cool stuff to see and do. In fact, this year sees 50 years since the original ‘Thamesmead Town Festival’, which featured a ‘throw a sponge at the vicar’ stall. Happily, that won’t happen this time round.

Instead, the festival – which takes place on the shore of Southmere Lake, overlooked by nuzzling Traveller ponies – features rap, grime, R&B, jazz, soul and gospel, homemade food and craft by local makers and artisans. Eatswise, you’re looking at Back-A-Yards’ Caribbean cuisine, Himalayan Tiffins’ stew and dumplings, and Tipsy Bakery’s cupcakes and brownies. There’s also a chance to see artist Bob & Roberta Smith’s inspirational 24-metre-long painting ‘Thamesmead Codex’, based on interviews he conducted with the residents of the estate during the course of the last year and a half.

Thamesmead, a town of more than 40,000 people, has had a difficult time of it over the last half-century but is currently undergoing a huge renovation project which should see this architecturally unique corner of London fulfil its establishing vision and continue to be a diverse and inspiring community in the twenty-first century. The Thamesmead Festival is a great way to go and viddy it for yourself.

Thamesmead Festival, Southmere Park, SE2 9XA. Sat Aug 14, noon-7pm. Free.

