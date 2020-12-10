LondonChange city
lower morden lane lights
Photograph: Andy Parsons

Check out this year’s lights on London’s most Christmassy Street

Christmas spirit has firmly gripped residents in Morden, who have gone all-out on their amazing decorations

By
Angela Hui
The local residents of the most Christmassy Street in London, aka Lower Morden Lane, have brought back the extreme Christmas lights – brightening the dark evenings and spreading Christmas cheer once more. 

Once again, it’s all for a good cause; residents of the glitzy strip in south west London ask visitors and admirers of their festive display to make a charitable donation, with all proceeds going towards St Raphael's Hospice, One Step at a Time and the Mayor of Merton's Charity Trust.

It’s likely, under the circumstances, that this year’s amateur lights display won’t be as big as in previous years, but many have still ensured that the street is shining bright. Expect a six-foot snowman, inflatable light-up Santa delivering Christmas gifts and even ice-skating penguins. Shake off the blues and see some sparkling action below.

Can’t get to Lower Morden Lane? There are other shining examples in our list of London’s best Christmas Lights.

See our full festive guide to Christmas in London.

