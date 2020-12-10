Check out this year’s lights on London’s most Christmassy Street

Christmas spirit has firmly gripped residents in Morden, who have gone all-out on their amazing decorations

The local residents of the most Christmassy Street in London, aka Lower Morden Lane, have brought back the extreme Christmas lights – brightening the dark evenings and spreading Christmas cheer once more.

Once again, it’s all for a good cause; residents of the glitzy strip in south west London ask visitors and admirers of their festive display to make a charitable donation, with all proceeds going towards St Raphael's Hospice, One Step at a Time and the Mayor of Merton's Charity Trust.

It’s likely, under the circumstances, that this year’s amateur lights display won’t be as big as in previous years, but many have still ensured that the street is shining bright. Expect a six-foot snowman, inflatable light-up Santa delivering Christmas gifts and even ice-skating penguins. Shake off the blues and see some sparkling action below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feeling Sueless - Grief Blog (@feelingsueless)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Collett (@martinacollett1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anitha Rafi (@anithar29)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa McChicken 大頭妹 (@frostiesgal)

Can’t get to Lower Morden Lane? There are other shining examples in our list of London’s best Christmas Lights.

See our full festive guide to Christmas in London.