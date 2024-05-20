London in the spring is elite. It’s officially time for pints in beer gardens, lounging in the park and almost getting knocked into the canal by wayward cyclists.

Spring is also when all the city’s gorgeous flowers come into bloom, which can only mean one thing: The Chelsea Flower Show. The gardening event of the year is back and blooming better than ever in 2024 – here’s everything you need to know.

When is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show?

RHS Chelsea Flower Show kicks off on Tuesday May 21 and wraps up on Saturday May 25.

What’s 2024’s theme?

Chelsea Flower Show doesn’t have a specific theme, but this year the environment is expected to take front and centre in the horticulture extravaganza, which is set to be the most sustainable one to date.

Where is the Chelsea Flower Show held?

You’ve guessed it, Chelsea Flower Show takes place in west London’s Chelsea. Specifically, the show is held at the Royal Hospital Grounds.

How much are tickets for the Flower Show?

Ticket prices for RHS members start at £47.85 and rise to £100.85. For non-members, tickets range from £55.85 to £120.85. You can still buy tickets online here.

And if that’s out of your price range, check out Chelsea in Bloom, a free flower display along the King’s Road.

2024 Chelsea Flower Show highlights

Every year the flower show collaborates with charities to create gardens that focus on health, water conservation or architectural beauty. Some of this year’s must-see installations include the National Garden Scheme Garden by Tom Stuart-Smith, the WaterAid Garden by Tom Massey and Je Ahn and the National Autistic Society Garden by Sophie Parmenter and Dido Milne.



What are this year’s opening hours?

The gardening show opens from 8am-8pm on Tuesday-Friday, then 8am-5.30pm on Saturday.

How to get to the Chelsea Flower Show

The closest tube station to the show is Sloane Square, which is on the District and Circle line. By bus, numbers 11, 137, 211, 360, 170, 44 and 452 stop closest to the showground, while bus numbers 19, 22, 319 and C1 stop at Sloane Square.



How to watch on TV

The flower show will be broadcast on BBC One and Two and streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Here’s the full programme:

Monday May 20 - Friday May 24, 3.45pm on BBC One and iPlayer – 60 minutes a day presented by Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell.

– 60 minutes a day presented by Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell. Monday May 20 – Friday May 24, 8pm on BBC Two and iPlayer – 60 minutes a day presented by Monty Don and Joe Swift,

60 minutes a day presented by Monty Don and Joe Swift, Wednesday May 22 from 7pm and Friday May 24 from 7.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer – Two 30 minute programmes featuring the BBC RHS People’s Choice Award.

– Two 30 minute programmes featuring the BBC RHS People’s Choice Award. Saturday May 25, 8pm on BBC Two and iPlayer – A 60 minute highlights show presented by Monty Don and Joe Swift

A 60 minute highlights show presented by Monty Don and Joe Swift Sunday May 26, 6pm on BBC One and iPlayer – Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift look back on the highlights of the week in a 60 minute programme.

