8 London steakhouses are officially the best in the world

The World’s Best Steak Restaurants has just announced its 2024 list – and several steak restaurants in the capital made the cut

Vegetarians and vegans look away now, because the 2024 list of the World’s Best Steak Restaurants has been revealed.

The majestically meaty ranking of 101 global restaurants features eight London restaurants, with the highest ranking steak resto in our fair city going to Cut at 45 Park Lane in Mayfair, which just scraped into the top 10 (at number 10).

Mayfair is where London’s meatiest spots seem to gather, as the other London restaurants to make the grade included Notting Hill’s Dorian (number 27), Aragawa in Mayfair (28), Beast in Marylebone (41), Goodman in Mayfair (55), Lutyens Grill in the City (74), Temper in Shoreditch (76), and finally, Mayfair’s Guinea Grill (97). So if you want good meat, the advice seems to be: go west-central.

If you want really, really, really good meat – then maybe consider actually leaving London and go to the list’s number one; Parrilla Don Julio, which you’ll find in Buenos Aires’ Palermo district. Too far? A little closer is the number two: Bodega El Capricho in Jiménez de Jamuz, Spain. Want to go even further? The number three spot is taken up by Margaret in Sydney.

The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants has been running since 2019, and to get into the list a restaurant has to meet strict quality criteria, with ‘taste, terroir, character, marbling, cut and preparation’ of the meat of extreme importance.

Congrats to all the meaty winners – and check out Time Out’s very own list of the best steakhouses in London if you’re looking for alternative options.

