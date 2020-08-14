Chim-chiminey! Outdoor cinema is coming to Battersea Power Station

From ‘Richard III’ to ‘RocknRolla’, by way of ‘Help!’ and ‘The Dark Knight’, Battersea Power Station has regularly played host to film crews down the years. So it’s a fitting spot to take in a movie, an opportunity Londoners will be afforded later this month when the adjacent Grade II*-listed Coaling Jetty – no doubt the site of the odd Fab Four fag break in its time – will play host to a run of open-air movie screenings.

Running from August 21 to September 20, and also taking in theatre performances from The Turbine Theatre, Summer Showtime on The Coaling Jetty’s film screenings are hosted by the team behind the nearby Archlight Cinema.



‘We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Battersea Power Station to host the Summer Showtime open-air cinema screenings on the Coaling Jetty this summer,’ says Chris Swney, General Manager of the Archlight. ‘The power station has featured in so many classic films and is a star in its own right, so to have this as a backdrop while watching one of the great films on offer is an experience like no other.’

On the programme? Classics like ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’, as well as more recent family-friendly fare like ‘Paddington 2’ and ‘Frozen’. Archlight will be wheeling across its well-stocked snack trolley too, augmenting a range of local craft beers, frosé and cocktails. Battersea Power Station’s restaurants are all signed up to the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ initiative, turning Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays into some kind of low-cost film-and-food dreamland.

Tickets for the film screenings go on sale on Monday August 17 from the Archlight website, and cost £30 for a two-person pitch or £50 for four people. There’s a 10 percent discount for Archlight Film Club members.

If you’re yearning for some live theatre, there are performances of ‘Horrible Histories’, ‘Hair’ and ‘The Best of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’ – all socially distanced, of course. Tickets are available from The Turbine Theatre website. Head to the official Battersea Power Station site for all the info on the recently reopened development.



