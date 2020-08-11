Done with the drive-in movies? Say hello to cycle-in cinema

In the absence of actual cinemas – until very recently, at least – it’s been the summer of the drive-in movie experience. But what about those people who don’t own cars, you may have been wondering? Or those people who do own cars but don’t yet know how to drive them? Or people who have cars and can drive but don’t remember where they parked?



Ladies and gentlemen, meet Cycle-in Cinema. This newly announced, eco-friendly screening season is a collaboration between Waltham Forest Council and Walthamstow’s Stow Film Lounge. The premise couldn’t be simpler: you hop on your bike, pedal to the scenic surrounds of Leyton Jubilee Park (August 19-22) or Chingford’s Pimp Hall Park (September 3-6), hop off your bike and spend a couple of hours enjoying a movie in the great alfresco.

The line-up is a doozy, too. Look out for a thirtieth anniversary screening of teen-com classic ‘House Party’, alongside magical cycling fantasy ‘Belleville Rendez-Vous’, Bollywood comedy ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’. The screenings are, of course, socially distanced and run from 6.30pm to 10.30pm each evening.

Alongside the screenings, there will be family-friendly stuff including craft activities, dance and DJ sets. Cycle-in Cinema will also have Dr Bike’s team of qualified cycle mechanics on hand to answer maintenance questions and give your bike the once-over. It couldn’t be any more of a two-wheeled wonderland if Bradley Wiggins was picking the films.



Tickets come in at a highly affordable £2 per person or £6 for a family ticket (up to six family members). For tickets, head to the Leyton Jubilee Park website and Pimp Hall Park site. Oh, and trikes and skateboards are also welcome.



Drive-in cinema is coming to this posh west London pile.



Cinemas are open again! Here are the best films to catch now in the great indoors.

Share the story