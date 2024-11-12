Chinatown’s Guanghwa, the UK’s only Chinese bookshop, could be forced to close

Chinatown’s Guanghwa, the UK’s only IRL Chinese bookshop, could be forced to shut down after 53 years due to rising rents, and the shop’s owners are asking for your help to save it.

Since opening in the 1971, the two-storey book store on Shaftesbury Avenue has sold books in English, simplified, and traditional Chinese, calligraphy supplies, and more. It also puts on book talks, and art classes in calligraphy, painting and seal carving.

At the end of October Guangwha shared a statement on Instagram which said it was ‘facing a substantial rent increase [it] cannot afford’.

In an online letter, the shop wrote: ‘Throughout the years, we have provided a wide range of books and resources to our diverse customer base. Our bookshop is more than just a place to buy books; it is a community centre where we host workshops on Chinese art, and events that celebrate Chinese literature and culture.

‘Unfortunately, we are now facing a significant rent increase that threatens our ability to remain in our cherished location. We are reaching out to you, our loyal customers, for support. By sharing your experiences and thoughts about our bookshop, you can help us demonstrate to our landlord the essential role we play in the community.’

The shop is asking members of the public to fill out an online survey to prove how much the shop means to the local community. The shop is also appealing for purchases big or small, which could help it secure its future.

