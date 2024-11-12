Whether you love their cinnamon buns or not, Gail’s has been causing quite a stir by opening new branches across London. First, Walthamstow residents were outraged by the arrival of the upmarket chain in their north London neighbourhood. Now, another wealthy London enclave is upset about the bakery opening a new site.

Gail’s has announced it will open a new outpost in Primrose Hill, but some local residents aren’t happy about it, the Camden New Journal (CNJ) reported. The coffee and baked goods spot will take over the site that was previously occupied by the delicatessen Melrose and Morgan, and is just a 10-minute walk from two other Gail’s bakeries in Parkway and Camden Market.

Locals in Primrose Hill, who have historically fought to keep chains like Starbucks out of the area, called the arrival of the new bakery ‘sad’, and said chain’s expansion was like a ‘steamroller’.

Community campaigner Phil Cowan told CNJ that people should ‘think carefully before patronising Gail’s Bakery’. He added: ‘The proposed store will represent yet another rung on the ladder towards identikit retail environments which is both sad and ironic considering that people so enthusiastically celebrate Primrose Hill just as it is. A proudly independent village.’

A Gail’s spokesperson told CNJ: ‘At Gail’s, we know our growth is a gift earned daily, and we are grateful to those who support us and understand our sense of wider purpose. We acknowledge that with size and growth comes a greater responsibility to the communities we serve.

‘We understand the concern around chains, but our view is that a healthy high street is one with a diversity of quality offers each delivering their best. High streets evolve over time, and we open our bakeries often in closed banks or restaurants, improving the landscape of the high street.’

