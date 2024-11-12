Finding an affordable place to pitch up for a drink is getting harder and harder to come by. When the news of £8 pints hit London earlier this year – and when one pub announced it would be adding a £2 surcharge to its pints this week – audible cries of agony echoed down beer miles across the capital.

But there’s a frothy glimmer of hope on the horizon. Enter the Blackhorse Beer Mile, a route of breweries and wineries at Walthamstow’s Blackhorse Road. The Blackhorse Beer Mile has alternatives for those of us searching for a crisp and quality pint that won’t set your pocket alight.

Thursday is the magic date for £4 pints at most of the BBM’s participating businesses, but we’ve scoured the T&Cs to bring you all the deals on drinks and food throughout the week as well. Check out the list below to plan your next bar crawl on a budget, and pour one out for us!

High Hill Taproom

The Hackney Brewery, which pulls pints at the High Hill Taproom, is offering all house beers for £4 on Thursdays. The deal is running the whole evening until close at 11pm ‘because everyone should be able to afford having a pint with their mates on a regular basis’. And who could argue with that?

Renegade Wine Winery

The bargains continue next door at the Renegade Urban Winery, where you can enjoy all pints on draft at £4, house wines for £5, and selected cocktails for £7 on Thursdays and Fridays. But be warned, the deal only applies between 5pm and 7pm if you’re up for a quick dash after work.

Exale Tap E17

Saunter a few streets over to Exale Brewing and Taprooms in Uplands Business Park to find £4 selected pints on Thursdays and Sundays, as well as £6.50 selected cocktails every Friday. You can also nab 25 percent off wine bottles on Thursdays.

Photograph: Pretty Decent Beer Company

Pretty Decent Beer Co.

Every weekend Pretty Decent Beer Company hosts ‘First Pour Thursdays’ where punters can come try their weekly special release, and all the brewery’s core beers, for £4 a pint. There’s no limit on the number of beers and the offer runs from open ’til close at each taproom. The three taprooms currently open in East London are Forest Gate, Blackhorse Road, and central Walthamstow, and a fourth taproom will be opening in Victoria Park on December 4.

Signature Brew, Blackhorse Road

Pencil in a Tuesday visit to Signature Brew Blackhorse Road to grab a £4 pint on selected beers. If you’re feeling peckish on a Thursday you can wash down a burger with a crisp pint and enjoy both for £12.

Follow the Blackhorse Beer Mile on Instagram for more food deals and updates.

