Chiswick is finally getting a cinema – and you can help name it

If you live in West London, we have exciting news: a schmick new five-screen cinema is coming to Chiswick High Road. Building work starts next month on the independent venture, with a planned opening in late 2019 and membership launching in the autumn of this year. If you know the area, this glam new movie palace will be occupying the site of the old Ballet Rambert buildings on Chiswick High Road.



Even more exciting? You can help name it. Just head to the cinema’s Facebook page and add your suggestion. We’re saying that ‘Cinema McCinemaface’ is a temptation that should probably be resisted.

Love London cinemas? Here’s the 25 best to visit.