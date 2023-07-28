Christmas in July: tickets for Winter Wonderland go on sale next week

Sure, it’s only July – but for those counting down to Winter Wonderland 2023, it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The popular festive attraction will return to Hyde Park for its sixteenth year, running from November 17, 2023 to January 1, 2024. And, excitingly, tickets go on sale next week.

The event has become one of London’s biggest festive celebrations and, if we’re being honest, it doesn’t truly feel like Christmas until you go for a whirl on WW’s enchanting ice rink and join the festive hordes in the magical ice kingdom. Those wanting to snag early tickets can do so with an exclusive pre-sale, which will take place on August 1. General sales start on August 2.

To gain access to the presale, all you need to do is sign up to the official Winter Wonderland newsletter. Official ticket prices have not been announced, however, based on last year, tickets will likely start at £5 per person during peak hours and be free during off-peak times.

Last year’s festivities included cheerily-lit rollercoaster rides, ice-themed bars (even the bevvies were served in ice-sculpted glasses) and, obvs, an ice-skating rink. There were also Christmas markets and workshops, a Santa’s grotto and live music.

Itching to get your hands on tickets for WW2023? You can sign up on the Winter Wonderland website here. Then it’s officially socially acceptable to start playing some Mariah and Bublé on the speakers.

