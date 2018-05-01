Cider goes chic at this floral bar popping up in London

So maybe the thought of cider conjures up (hazy) memories from your student days. But one London pop-up is totally challenging those perceptions of the appley tipple. A Sassy Cidre Pop-Up is taking over the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel with flowers and blossom aplenty, along with cider cocktails inspired by the summer months.

French craft cider Sassy Cidre is set to transform the hotel from Friday June 1, with the entrance set to be covered in floral decorations, while apple trees will flank the bar and ivy will climb up the interiors. There will also be a pretty pink tree installed in the foyer bar, perfect for sipping underneath while enjoying further flower-filled frivolity in the summer months.

Cocktails filled with floral flavours as well as this Normandy cider are being unveiled during the three-month residency and include a French Negroni and a Summer Spritz. Master classes will also help seal cider’s chic new status, from flower arranging to cocktail-making, right through to yoga. Yep, a million miles from those nights down the Student Union.

The Sassy Cidre Pop-Up is at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel from Friday June 1 to Friday August 31, open Wednesdays to Sundays, 2pm-10pm. Entrance is free.

