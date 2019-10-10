City Hall is giving away 55,000 free trees

Been thinking about finally sorting out the overgrown mass of weeds that some might call your garden? Sadiq Khan is here to help.

The Mayor of London is giving 55,000 free trees to Londoners to mark National Tree Week (which takes place from November 23 to December 1, in case you haven’t already got it in your diary for some reason).

A total of 30,000 trees will be given away via an online ballot, for Londoners to plant in their gardens and shared green spaces. The remaining 25,000 available for community groups and schools to order for larger ‘plant-athons’.

The giveaways are part of City Hall’s plan to increase London’s tree canopy by 10 per cent by 2050. Trees don’t just look nice: they improve air quality by removing emissions, reduce flood risk, provide habitats for London’s wildlife and even help to tackle climate change through storing carbon. Who wood have thought it?

