Steve from Bow asks:

‘Now that the nights are getting longer, I’m struggling to make myself get off the sofa and explore the city. What are some cosy but cultured things to do?’

Eddy Frankel, art and culture editor says:

It’s getting all autumnal and cold and drizzly out there, but it’s warm and toasty in plenty of London’s excellent museums and galleries. Your first stop should be any of the central spaces in the National Gallery, where you’ll be ensconced in a world of deep crimson wallpaper, deep leather sofas and deeply beautiful paintings. Not sure where to start? Room 32 is a good one to aim for, where you’ll see stunners by the likes of Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentilischi.

The seriously under-visited Wallace Collection over in Fitzrovia offers a similarly warm, old-school cosiness in its rooms stuffed with armour and rococo paintings, while Sir John Soane’s Museum lets you totally lose yourself in the great architect’s collection of sculpture and works on canvas.

There are even more warm-hued rooms in the Dulwich Picture Gallery’s permanent displays, where you’ll find works by Rembrandt, Poussin and Rubens. That should be just about enough burgundy, emerald and gold to get anyone hot (and cosy) under the collar.

