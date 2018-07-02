This weekend, Columbia Road became ‘Colombia Road’ when a group of football fans from the South American state made adjustments to the road sign ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup clash with England.

The image, captured by Dan Johnson, is a perfect picture of World Cup spirit in London. There’s no public show of patriotism more dignified than a get-together at a local flower market, surely.

Will this image become a burning reminder of England’s broken World Cup dreams or will football truly come home? We’ll find out in around 24 hours’ time.

Still not decided where to watch the match? Here are 12 great places to catch the Fifa World Cup in London.