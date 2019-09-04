Colourscape’s vibrant festival of music and light returns to Clapham Common for its thirtieth year

As autumn begins to creep closer and festival season approaches its final curtain call, Clapham Common prepares for one last hurrah of summer fun with the thirtieth anniversary of its annual Colourscape Festival.

In case you’re not already familiar, it’s a whole programme of events dedicated to ‘invented’ instruments (whatever that means, aren’t they all invented?), space and colour. Expect all sorts of wacky and weird workshops, all taking place inside a giant winding rainbow maze.

Think of it as a little bit like when Alice fell down the rabbit hole, but instead of bumping into the Mad Hatter and a Cheshire Cat she meets a bunch of experimental musicians and dancers, sans shoes (podophobes may want to avoid this one).

Not only is the festival very aesthetically and audibly pleasing, the chromatic celebrations take place across one whole acre of land and span an epic nine days. That’s even longer than Glasto, and you don’t have to camp!

Summer isn’t over just yet, so whether you’re a self-confessed music buff or simply down for losing yourself in Colourscape’s pleasing visuals, all you need to do to bag a ticket is turn up and join the end of the queue. It’s at the end of the rainbow, if you can find it...

Catch the Colourscape Festival at Clapham Common from Sep 14-22.

