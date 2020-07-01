Columbia Road Flower Market is back this Sunday

If you’ve developed an interest in gardening during lockdown, or you’ve just killed off all your houseplants (again), there’s good news: Columbia Road Flower Market is reopening this Sunday.

From June 1, the government guidelines allowed outdoor markets (and car showrooms, let’s not forget) to reopen, but the iconic market has been closed since the city went into lockdown. The delay in reopening was part of Tower Hamlets Council’s plan to stagger the return of the borough’s markets.

The market will be open as of this Sunday (July 5) from 8am to 2pm, but a statement on its website says that it will ‘look and feel quite different’. Stalls will be spread out, nearby roads will be closed and there will be a limit on the number of people who can enter the market.

The statement is also calling on locals to support the market but advises people not to travel to visit, in order to avoid overcrowding. It continued: ‘If you live in the area, please stop by and support your local businesses. But if you live further away, please consider visiting a market closer to home and helping us to avoid unsafe overcrowding. We’ll be delighted to welcome you back in the future, but for now we need to put safety first.’

