London’s outdoor markets can reopen from next week

As lockdown life continues, London still looks very different from the city we know and love, but there are slow signs of businesses reopening. Lots of London restaurants are now open for takeaway and delivery, pubs are doing takeaway pints and now, outdoor markets have got the go-ahead to reopen from next week.

Speaking at the government briefing yesterday (Monday May 25), Boris Johnson announced that outdoor markets will be allowed to reopen from next Monday (June 1). That includes all outdoor markets, including those selling non-essential items like flowers, meaning places like the city’s beloved Columbia Road Flower Market, as well as outdoor antique markets and local farmers’ markets could potentially reopen if government guidelines can be implemented. Johnson also said that car showrooms will be able to reopen at the same time.

But outdoor markets will only be permitted to reopen if they follow government guidelines and enforce social distancing so people keep two metres apart.

The prime minister also announced that from June 15, non-essential shops can reopen, including everything from department stores to independent shops.

According to the government’s Our Plan to Rebuild document, the reopening of non-essential retail is part of phase two, which will also see primary schools start admitting some pupils again.

In other news, the Southbank Centre warns it could remain closed until April 2021.

