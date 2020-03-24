Columbia Road flower market will shut for the foreseeable

London’s legendary Columbia Road flower market, which usually takes place every Sunday, is now shut until further notice.

The announcement comes after crowds of people flocked to the famous market at the weekend despite government advice to avoid public spaces and keep socially distanced from other people.

🛑 STOP THIS NOW 🛑



Columbia Road flower market, East London.



Photo taken just now by my colleague @JJ_Bryant (who was not there as a punter). pic.twitter.com/ffplOIgewX — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) March 22, 2020

As well as the flower market, which is usually crowded with people at the weekends, Tower Hamlets Council has also asked stalls at other local markets to suspend trading unless they sell food or essential household items.

Among the other markets affected in the borough are those on Brick Lane, Petticoate Lane and Roman Road, which also faced criticism after attracting huge crowds over the weekend.

