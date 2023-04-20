London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Waterloo Station
Photograph: Max Maximov/Shutterstock

Commuters rejoice: Waterloo station is getting a big refurb

The UK's busiest station is going to be 'lighter and brighter'

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

The sometime-nightmare that is Waterloo station – UK’s busiest railway station – is finally getting a well-deserved refurbishment. Sadly, they won’t be doing anything about all those confusing and nonsensically arranged exits, but it will be getting a new roof that’s set to make the station ‘lighter and brighter’. 

Network Rail has started a two-year project to redo the roof which was built in 1922. The new structure will be fitted with 10,000 new glazed panels across 12,000 sqm of roof – an area nearly twice the size of the pitch at Wembley Stadium. The panels will be made from a polycarbonate material which is around 50 percent lighter than the existing panels, reducing stress on the structure.

The toilets and baby changing facilities will also get a glow-up, and more seats will be fitted inside the station. 

According to data from the Office of Road and Rail 41 million journeys were made to or from London Waterloo in the year to the end of March.

Cem Davis, Network Rail’s London Waterloo station manager, said: ‘Customers will soon benefit from a lighter and brighter station, making journeys more welcoming and pleasant.

‘Work is also underway to improve the retail and food and drink offer, and the toilets are also in the middle of a large-scale refurbishment.

‘There will be some changes to the station as we carry out the upgrades and our station team will be on hand to ensure customers’ station experience is as seamless as possible.’

More than half the homes in London's most exclusive postcodes are empty.

Hundreds of vintage London street signs are being sold off.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.