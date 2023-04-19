You could get your hands on Regent Street, Soho Square or Great Castle Street

You could get yourself a little piece of London history as tonnes of old street signs dating back to the 1950s and '60s are being auctioned off next month. Some of the iconic signs up for sale include Regent Street, Soho Square and Chelsea Bridge Road.

340 signs are being sold off by City Council, with the prices expected to range between £80 and £300. Each retro road sign comes with London’s signature serif black and red lettering, which under copyright law is illegal to be copied anywhere else in the world without the council’s permission. All signs will come with a certificate of authenticity.

One batch of aluminium signs from the 1960s features relief lettering and a gilt-painted crown. It includes signs for Regent Street W1, Great Castle Street W1 and Cavendish Place W1, which are expected to go for between £200-300 each.

Auctioneer Catherine Southon said this was a chance for buyers to ‘own a unique piece of London's history’. She added: 'There are a wide range of names that should appeal to individuals, such as Margaret Street W1 and Hugh Street W1, both estimated at £80 to £120.

'We believe that with the focus being very much on the capital with the upcoming coronation of King Charles in May, the London Street signs will prove very popular, particularly those with a royal connection such as Duchess Street W1 and Princes Street W1.'

Paul Dimoldenberg, council cabinet member for city management, said: 'Westminster is home to some of the most popular landmarks and most recognisable locations in the world, and this is a rare opportunity for members of the public to own a piece of the city's rich and colourful history.

'Previous street sign auctions have raised thousands for local services and all money raised in this sale will be reinvested to improve services for our residents.'

London Street Sign Auction, May 18, 6pm. Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers, 1 Bromley Lane, Chislehurst, Kent, BR7 6LH. Also online.

All the London road closures and travel restrictions for King Charles’s coronation.

This London bridge could be the city’s first to charge a toll.