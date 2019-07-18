Cool news! London’s getting a load of new water fountains

Everyone knows that life in plastic, as it turns out, is not fantastic. That’s why Londoners are shunning plastic straws, sustainable supermarkets are popping up all over town and the city even has a plastic-free takeaway service.

There are loads of great initiatives trying to make our city a greener place, but there’s one biggie that we still need to tackle: plastic water bottles. Stats from RecycleNow show that the average Londoner buys more than three plastic water bottles every week. That’s why it’s great news that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Thames Water have teamed up to install 100 drinking water fountains across the city. The first two are now in action in Ealing and there will be more popping up in Camden, Greenwich and Southwark over the next few weeks.

The locations of the first 50 water fountains has been announced today – check out where they are on this map:



How to build a green city – read about our campaign to make London greener