Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Cool news! London’s getting a load of new water fountains
News / City Life

Cool news! London’s getting a load of new water fountains

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Thursday July 18 2019, 3:25pm

Cool news! London’s getting a load of new water fountains

Everyone knows that life in plastic, as it turns out, is not fantastic. That’s why Londoners are shunning plastic straws, sustainable supermarkets are popping up all over town and the city even has a plastic-free takeaway service.

There are loads of great initiatives trying to make our city a greener place, but there’s one biggie that we still need to tackle: plastic water bottles. Stats from RecycleNow show that the average Londoner buys more than three plastic water bottles every week. That’s why it’s great news that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Thames Water have teamed up to install 100 drinking water fountains across the city. The first two are now in action in Ealing and there will be more popping up in Camden, Greenwich and Southwark over the next few weeks.

The locations of the first 50 water fountains has been announced today – check out where they are on this map:


How to build a green city – read about our campaign to make London greener 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Isabelle A 1156 Posts

Isabelle Aron is Deputy Features Editor at Time Out London. She joined in 2015.

Having started at Time Out London working on the blog, Isabelle developed an in-depth knowledge of weird pop-up venues, niche tube map facts and silly London food hybrids. As Deputy Features Editor, the topic she covers are equally varied – from interviewing the 'Queer Eye' guys (a career highlight) to telling stories of ordinary Londoners doing extraordinary things. Born and bred in London, Isabelle has been in the industry for five years and during her time Time Out, she's won a PPA New Talent 30 Under 30 award and been nominated for Best Team at the BSME awards for her work with Features Editor Kate Lloyd.

Reach her at isabelle.aron@timeout.com or connect with here on Twitter and Instagram: @izzyaron

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest