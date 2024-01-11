London
Still from The Crown, Season 1, Episode 5
Photograph: © Netflix 2020, Inc.

Costumes from ‘The Crown’ are on display at this free exhibition

Props and costumes from the hit Netflix series are being auctioned next month

Liv Kelly
Written by
Calling all fans of ‘The Crown’! If you’re still grieving the end of the last-ever series, listen up – you’ve got a chance to have a gander at the show’s most dazzling props in the IRL. 

The Crown’’s creators Left Bank Pictures are putting a tonne of outfits, jewellery, vehicles and much, much more on display at Bonhams, where they’ll eventually be auctioned. A whopping 450 props are set to go under the hammer across two auction sessions in February – but until then, they’re part of a free exhibition. 

From today (January 11), the props will be shown for all to see – and the collection sounds pretty mega. 

On display will be the world’s only copy of the Gold State Coach, which is two-thirds the size of the 1792 original. It’s expected to fetch around £50,000 at auction.

Also featured is Netflix’s four-metre high replica of Number 10 Downing Street (estimated to reach £30,000), the recreation of Lady Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ (which could fetch £12,000), and a replica of her engagement ring (worth around £3,000). 

Netflix is apparently hoping the props will raise up to £1 million all together, and proceeds are earmarked to go towards a new programme for film students at Left Bank Pictures.

If you don’t have thousands of pounds to spare, there are some slightly more budget-friendly inclusions. The Queen Mother’s drink set and swizzle stick should fetch between £60-80, meaning you might be able to actually bag one of the props for yourself. 

The exhibition is open from 9:30am to 4:30pm on weekdays and 10am to 4pm on weekends, from now until February 5. The first round of auctioning will take place on February 7. 

