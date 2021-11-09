London
Cosy throws to bundle yourself up in as the nights (and the news) get darker

Soft things for hard times

Written by
Hayley Spencer
Photograph: Gobinder Jhitta
Photograph: Gobinder Jhitta

Before the clocks have even gone back, signs of a hard winter are hanging over us. On top of it getting colder, heating bills are on the rise  and supermarket shelves are looking bare, so some literal home comforts are much needed right now. Think something soft and reassuring to hide under during these gloomy times. Luckily, London’s chic boutiques and interiors meccas have come up trumps with stylish blankets and throws to snuggle into. Whether you want tactile textures, a cheery print or a woven work of art that will double as a wall hanging when the cold snap has passed, we’ve found something to suit.

Clockwise from top: 

1. Patterned wool-blend blanket, H&M Home

Created in collaboration with artist Diana Ejaita, this woolly guy features a bold print that’s bound to cheer up even the most magnolia of rentals. £49.99.

2. Tanzanian hand-woven throw, Artisans & Adventurers

Made from super-soft cotton, this hand-woven throw will add some serious luxury to Sundays spent bingeing Netflix. £85. 

3. ‘Phases of the Moon’ throw, Lark London

Give a nod to the long dark nights we’re about to enjoy with this moon-print throw. £25. 

4. ‘Desert Days II’ blanket, A New Tribe

Wrap yourself up in this unique design, or just lay it artfully over the sofa and wait for the compliments to roll in. £220. 

5. ‘Bruka’ throw, Aria

The playful print on this cotton blanket is great for distracting yourself from the stressors of winter. £68. 

6. Ferm Living patchwork-quilt blanket, Earl of East

Is it a quilt, is it a throw? Either way, it’s very warm. Made with organic cotton and recycled stuffing, it’s kind to the environment too. £155. 

