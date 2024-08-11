Could skyscrapers cause the Tower of London to lose its UNESCO heritage status?

You would think that once a world heritage site, always a world heritage site, right? Well, apparently not. Liverpool’s waterfront was delisted by UNESCO in 2021, Stonehenge was on the verge thanks to a (now-cancelled) tunnel and now it’s the Tower of London’s status that’s under threat.

The monument, built between 1078 and 1399, could lose its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site thanks to City skyscrapers. Historic England and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (which advises UNESCO) have long warned that the building of more high-rises undermine the Tower of London’s protected views and cultural value. They were particularly concerned following City Plan 2040, London Corporation’s (CLC) draft plan for new office and residential buildings

In response, UNESCO has asked the government for something called a State of Conservation report covering the preservation of the tower and plans for more tall builds, which the body will then.

A UNESCO spokesperson said: ‘This request arose from the Centre’s view that the World Heritage property may face cumulative impacts, including from the rapid development of new high-rise buildings in the immediate vicinity of the property, and the lack of protection of the property and its Outstanding Universal Value – the reason why it was inscribed – through an adequate buffer zone and a thorough visual impact study.’

Only three other world heritage sites have ever been stripped of their status — Liverpool’s waterfront, the Dresden Elbe Valley in Germany and the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Oman. UNESCO will review the government report in 2025, so watch this space.



On the flipside, a bog up in Scotland has just become the UK’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Site and this one was crowned the most beautiful UNESCO site in the world. Two other designated UK sites were recently named the most popular in Europe. While we wait on Tower of London updates, here are all the other world heritage sites you can see in and around London.

