Could the insides of Marble Arch soon open to the public?

Ever wanted to go inside Marble Arch? And no, we don’t mean just standing under the arch bit. Well, soon there’s a chance you might be able to. The Arch has interiors that are rarely seen but apparently could open up to the public in the future. That’s according to London travel and culture site IanVisits, anyway, which reckons the insides of Marble Arch might open up after its current refurb.

Marble Arch is currently undergoing extensive renovations (find out all about those here). The iconic monument is set to be covered by scaffolding for over a year as conservationists work to repair damage to the marble caused by pollution and global warming.

Designed by architect John Nash, the arch was originally built in 1833 to go outside Buckingham Palace as a grand gateway. It was moved in 1851 so that Buckingham Palace could be extended, then it was used then as an outpost for the Met Police until at least the 1950s.

So could the insides of Marble Arch be opened up for all to see? Maybe. So far, only IanVisits has suggested the interior could actually see public visits. Full plans for the renovated arch haven’t been revealed yet, so they could feasibly include allowing the public to see inside – but we wouldn’t count on it. The conservation is due to be completed towards the end of 2024.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to Chloe Petts in Streatham.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.