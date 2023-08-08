‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ episode 2: Chloe Petts in Streatham

Nice to see you again! It’s the second episode of Time Out’s (still) new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ and this week’s celebrity guide is the fantastic Chloe Petts. Listen in as they show editor Joe Mackertich all around Streatham, sharing hard-won wisdom on subjects as diverse as nine-pound pints, LGBT-friendly coffees and the identity of London’s ‘most business-like comedian’. Four locations, plenty of chat and a few pints.

Each week someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chit-chat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Chloe Petts to justify her abiding love of Streatham? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

Sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

