Could this be London’s grandest and most glamorous cinema?

A new Everyman Cinema is opening in the grand old Whiteleys building in Bayswater – potentially offering London its most glamorous cinema yet.

The boutique chain will run a cinema in the newly developed Grade II-listed building when it reopens in 2024. Expect all the usual trappings of Everyman’s ‘chic cinema’ offering: comfy sofas, fancy food and cocktails for miles.

Nostalgic moviegoers who remember the old UCI Whiteleys from the 1990s, or even the Odeon after 2006, are promised a familiar experience heading to the new cinema. The grand, centrepiece staircase, clock and glass dome will be restored and retain pride of place in the building.

‘Our vision for The Whiteley, and the wider Queensway neighbourhood, is to deliver beautiful buildings with an exciting mix of brands that will enhance the area,’ says Marcus Meijer, CEO of MARK. ‘By welcoming Everyman at The Whiteley, we are continuing to build a destination within London that offers something for everyone.’

According to the investment company, the new Everyman will play ‘a central role in the building’s bold new future, reimagining and revitalising the building for a new generation’.

Whiteleys closed as a shopping centre in 2018, pushed out of business by the opening of Westfield in Shepherd’s Bush, but it’s currently midway through a major redevelopment. Also on the cards are 139 new homes, shops, restaurants and a hotel.

