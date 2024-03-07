London
O2 Arena, London
Photograph: Shutterstock

Country to Country 2024 at London’s O2 Arena: lineup, tickets and start time

Europe’s biggest country music festival arrives in the capital this weekend

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Calling all fans of Southern twangs and acoustic guitars – Country to Country, Europe’s biggest country music festival, is headed to London’s O2 arena this weekend. And you’re still in with a chance of nabbing some tickets. 

For a three-day celebration, artists from all the the UK, the US and Europe will be taking over a whole host of stages dotted around the venue. The Bluebird Café will have seated shows where artists will share the stories behind their music, and there’s also an Icon Stage, plus a bunch of official after parties. There’s a detailed venue map on this page. 

Sister events are taking place at the Glasgow Ovo Hydro and the Belfast SSE Arena, but here is everything you need to know about what’s going on at the London festival this weekend. 

When is Country to Country at London’s O2 Arena? 

Country to Country is taking place this weekend, from Friday March 8 to Sunday March 10

What’s the full lineup for Country to Country 2024? 

The lineup for this festival is pretty extensive, so here’s a full list of each artist that will be at each stage – but don’t worry about acts clashing, as many are playing more than once. 

Main Stage

Kane Brown

Brad Paisley

Old Dominion

Carly Pearce

Jake Owen Brothers Osborne

Lauren Alaina

Brian Kelley

Priscilla Block 

Elle King

Drake Milligan

Conner smith

Karley Scott Collins 

Lauren Watkins

Spotlight Stage

Restless Road

Chapel Hart 

Fancy Hagood 

Mason Ramsey 

Colbie Caillat 

Tigirlily Gold 

Annie Bosko 

Lily Rose 

Carter Faith

BBC Radio 2 Stage at Indigo

Abbey Cone 

Annie Bosko 

Brooke Eden 

Carter Faith 

Charlie Worsham 

Colbie Caillat 

Cylan Schneider 

Fancy Hagood 

Jordan Harvey 

Lily Rose 

Mason Ramsey 

Redferrin 

Remember Monday 

Restless Road 

Rita Wilson 

Shane Profitt 

Tanner Adell 

Tigirlily Gold

The Barrelhouse at Town Square

Abbey Cone 

Angel White 

Ben Chapman 

Brad Cox 

Brooke Eden 

Carter Faith 

Chapel Hart 

Colbie Caillat 

Drayton Farley 

Dylan Schneider 

Emilia Quinn 

Gasoline & Matches 

Halle Hearns 

Hannah Dasher 

Harper Grace 

Jake Worthington 

Jeff Cohen 

Jordan Harvey 

Lakeview 

Lola Kirke 

Mason Ramsey 

Matt Koziol

Redferrin 

Rita Wilson 

Shane Profitt 

Simeon Sammond Dallas 

Sinead Burgess 

Sophia Scott 

Tanner Adell 

The Redhill Valleys 

Zandi Holup

The Bluebird Cafe

Fancy Hagood 

Jake Worthington 

Rita Wilson 

Drayton Farley 

Greylan James 

Zandi Holup 

Ben Chapman 

Carter Faith 

Charlie Worsham

The Saloon

Angel White 

Ben Chapman 

Brooke Eden 

Carter Faith 

Charlie Worsham 

Drayton Farley 

Fancy Hagood 

Halle Kearns 

Harper Grace 

Jordan Harvey 

Lola Kirke 

Matt Koziol 

Song Suffragettes 

Tanner Adell

Pepsi Presents The Big Entrance Stage

Abbey Cone 

Angel White 

Brad Cox 

Brooke Eden 

Dom Ellis 

Dylan Schneider 

Gasoline & Matches 

Greylan James 

Hannah Dasher 

Jake Worthington 

Jeff Cohen 

Kerri Watt 

Lakeview 

Martin Harley 

Simeon Hammond Dallas 

Sophia Scott 

Tanner Adell 

The Redhill Valleys

The Wayside

Ben Chapman 

Brad Cox 

Dom Ellis 

Drayton Farley 

Gasoline & Matches 

Greylan James 

Halle Kearns 

Hannah Dasher 

Hannah Ellis 

Harper Grace 

Jake Worthington

Jeff Cohen 

Lola Kirke 

Martin Harley 

Matt Koziol 

Redferrin 

Shane Profitt 

Simeon Hammond Dallas 

Sinead Burgess 

Sophia Scott 

The Redhill Valleys 

Zandi Holup

Icon Stage

Abbie Mac 

Blake O’Connor 

Chloe Chadwick 

Dom Ellis 

Emilia Quinn 

Halle Kearns 

Hannah Ellis 

Jeannine Barry 

Kerri Watt 

Lakeview 

Lucy Blu 

Luke Flear 

Sinead Burgess 

Teigan Gayse 

Tennessee Twin 

Zandi Holup

The Observatory

Abbie Mac 

Blake O’Connor 

Chloe Chadwick 

Hannah Ellis 

James Dunne 

Jeannine Barry 

Kerri Watt 

Lucy Blu 

Luke Flear

Teigan Gayse 

Tennessee Twin 

Thomas Kavanagh

C2C Official After Parties – Indigo

Chapel Hart

Alana Springsteen 

Drake Milligan

The Saloon – All Bar One by Night

Lola Kirke 

Tigirlily Gold 

Angel White

What time do doors open? 

Doors open at 4.30pm on the Friday and Saturday and at 4pm on the Sunday. 

What time does the show start? 

According to the festival’s poster, performances will begin at around 5.20pm on Friday and Saturday and 4.50pm on Sunday, but these are subject to change. 

Can you still get tickets?

Yes! Tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday are still available, with some going for as little as £33. Take a look at all the ticket options that are still available on the O2’s website here

For more about all the brilliant festivals and live music events happening across the capital right now, keep an eye on our cracking music hub

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Iain Stirling in Shepherd’s Bush is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

