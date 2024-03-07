Country to Country 2024 at London’s O2 Arena: lineup, tickets and start time

[title]
Calling all fans of Southern twangs and acoustic guitars – Country to Country, Europe’s biggest country music festival, is headed to London’s O2 arena this weekend. And you’re still in with a chance of nabbing some tickets.
For a three-day celebration, artists from all the the UK, the US and Europe will be taking over a whole host of stages dotted around the venue. The Bluebird Café will have seated shows where artists will share the stories behind their music, and there’s also an Icon Stage, plus a bunch of official after parties. There’s a detailed venue map on this page.
Sister events are taking place at the Glasgow Ovo Hydro and the Belfast SSE Arena, but here is everything you need to know about what’s going on at the London festival this weekend.
When is Country to Country at London’s O2 Arena?
Country to Country is taking place this weekend, from Friday March 8 to Sunday March 10.
What’s the full lineup for Country to Country 2024?
The lineup for this festival is pretty extensive, so here’s a full list of each artist that will be at each stage – but don’t worry about acts clashing, as many are playing more than once.
Main Stage
Kane Brown
Brad Paisley
Old Dominion
Carly Pearce
Jake Owen Brothers Osborne
Lauren Alaina
Brian Kelley
Priscilla Block
Elle King
Drake Milligan
Conner smith
Karley Scott Collins
Lauren Watkins
Spotlight Stage
Restless Road
Chapel Hart
Fancy Hagood
Mason Ramsey
Colbie Caillat
Tigirlily Gold
Annie Bosko
Lily Rose
Carter Faith
BBC Radio 2 Stage at Indigo
Abbey Cone
Annie Bosko
Brooke Eden
Carter Faith
Charlie Worsham
Colbie Caillat
Cylan Schneider
Fancy Hagood
Jordan Harvey
Lily Rose
Mason Ramsey
Redferrin
Remember Monday
Restless Road
Rita Wilson
Shane Profitt
Tanner Adell
Tigirlily Gold
The Barrelhouse at Town Square
Abbey Cone
Angel White
Ben Chapman
Brad Cox
Brooke Eden
Carter Faith
Chapel Hart
Colbie Caillat
Drayton Farley
Dylan Schneider
Emilia Quinn
Gasoline & Matches
Halle Hearns
Hannah Dasher
Harper Grace
Jake Worthington
Jeff Cohen
Jordan Harvey
Lakeview
Lola Kirke
Mason Ramsey
Matt Koziol
Redferrin
Rita Wilson
Shane Profitt
Simeon Sammond Dallas
Sinead Burgess
Sophia Scott
Tanner Adell
The Redhill Valleys
Zandi Holup
The Bluebird Cafe
Fancy Hagood
Jake Worthington
Rita Wilson
Drayton Farley
Greylan James
Zandi Holup
Ben Chapman
Carter Faith
Charlie Worsham
The Saloon
Angel White
Ben Chapman
Brooke Eden
Carter Faith
Charlie Worsham
Drayton Farley
Fancy Hagood
Halle Kearns
Harper Grace
Jordan Harvey
Lola Kirke
Matt Koziol
Song Suffragettes
Tanner Adell
Pepsi Presents The Big Entrance Stage
Abbey Cone
Angel White
Brad Cox
Brooke Eden
Dom Ellis
Dylan Schneider
Gasoline & Matches
Greylan James
Hannah Dasher
Jake Worthington
Jeff Cohen
Kerri Watt
Lakeview
Martin Harley
Simeon Hammond Dallas
Sophia Scott
Tanner Adell
The Redhill Valleys
The Wayside
Ben Chapman
Brad Cox
Dom Ellis
Drayton Farley
Gasoline & Matches
Greylan James
Halle Kearns
Hannah Dasher
Hannah Ellis
Harper Grace
Jake Worthington
Jeff Cohen
Lola Kirke
Martin Harley
Matt Koziol
Redferrin
Shane Profitt
Simeon Hammond Dallas
Sinead Burgess
Sophia Scott
The Redhill Valleys
Zandi Holup
Icon Stage
Abbie Mac
Blake O’Connor
Chloe Chadwick
Dom Ellis
Emilia Quinn
Halle Kearns
Hannah Ellis
Jeannine Barry
Kerri Watt
Lakeview
Lucy Blu
Luke Flear
Sinead Burgess
Teigan Gayse
Tennessee Twin
Zandi Holup
The Observatory
Abbie Mac
Blake O’Connor
Chloe Chadwick
Hannah Ellis
James Dunne
Jeannine Barry
Kerri Watt
Lucy Blu
Luke Flear
Teigan Gayse
Tennessee Twin
Thomas Kavanagh
C2C Official After Parties – Indigo
Chapel Hart
Alana Springsteen
Drake Milligan
The Saloon – All Bar One by Night
Lola Kirke
Tigirlily Gold
Angel White
What time do doors open?
Doors open at 4.30pm on the Friday and Saturday and at 4pm on the Sunday.
What time does the show start?
According to the festival’s poster, performances will begin at around 5.20pm on Friday and Saturday and 4.50pm on Sunday, but these are subject to change.
Can you still get tickets?
Yes! Tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday are still available, with some going for as little as £33. Take a look at all the ticket options that are still available on the O2’s website here.
