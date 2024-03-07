Country to Country 2024 at London’s O2 Arena: lineup, tickets and start time

Calling all fans of Southern twangs and acoustic guitars – Country to Country, Europe’s biggest country music festival, is headed to London’s O2 arena this weekend. And you’re still in with a chance of nabbing some tickets.

For a three-day celebration, artists from all the the UK, the US and Europe will be taking over a whole host of stages dotted around the venue. The Bluebird Café will have seated shows where artists will share the stories behind their music, and there’s also an Icon Stage, plus a bunch of official after parties. There’s a detailed venue map on this page.

Sister events are taking place at the Glasgow Ovo Hydro and the Belfast SSE Arena, but here is everything you need to know about what’s going on at the London festival this weekend.

When is Country to Country at London’s O2 Arena?

Country to Country is taking place this weekend, from Friday March 8 to Sunday March 10.

What’s the full lineup for Country to Country 2024?

The lineup for this festival is pretty extensive, so here’s a full list of each artist that will be at each stage – but don’t worry about acts clashing, as many are playing more than once.

Main Stage

Kane Brown

Brad Paisley

Old Dominion

Carly Pearce

Jake Owen Brothers Osborne

Lauren Alaina

Brian Kelley

Priscilla Block

Elle King

Drake Milligan

Conner smith

Karley Scott Collins

Lauren Watkins

Spotlight Stage

Restless Road

Chapel Hart

Fancy Hagood

Mason Ramsey

Colbie Caillat

Tigirlily Gold

Annie Bosko

Lily Rose

Carter Faith

BBC Radio 2 Stage at Indigo

Abbey Cone

Annie Bosko

Brooke Eden

Carter Faith

Charlie Worsham

Colbie Caillat

Cylan Schneider

Fancy Hagood

Jordan Harvey

Lily Rose

Mason Ramsey

Redferrin

Remember Monday

Restless Road

Rita Wilson

Shane Profitt

Tanner Adell

Tigirlily Gold

The Barrelhouse at Town Square

Abbey Cone

Angel White

Ben Chapman

Brad Cox

Brooke Eden

Carter Faith

Chapel Hart

Colbie Caillat

Drayton Farley

Dylan Schneider

Emilia Quinn

Gasoline & Matches

Halle Hearns

Hannah Dasher

Harper Grace

Jake Worthington

Jeff Cohen

Jordan Harvey

Lakeview

Lola Kirke

Mason Ramsey

Matt Koziol

Redferrin

Rita Wilson

Shane Profitt

Simeon Sammond Dallas

Sinead Burgess

Sophia Scott

Tanner Adell

The Redhill Valleys

Zandi Holup

The Bluebird Cafe

Fancy Hagood

Jake Worthington

Rita Wilson

Drayton Farley

Greylan James

Zandi Holup

Ben Chapman

Carter Faith

Charlie Worsham

The Saloon

Angel White

Ben Chapman

Brooke Eden

Carter Faith

Charlie Worsham

Drayton Farley

Fancy Hagood

Halle Kearns

Harper Grace

Jordan Harvey

Lola Kirke

Matt Koziol

Song Suffragettes

Tanner Adell

Pepsi Presents The Big Entrance Stage

Abbey Cone

Angel White

Brad Cox

Brooke Eden

Dom Ellis

Dylan Schneider

Gasoline & Matches

Greylan James

Hannah Dasher

Jake Worthington

Jeff Cohen

Kerri Watt

Lakeview

Martin Harley

Simeon Hammond Dallas

Sophia Scott

Tanner Adell

The Redhill Valleys

The Wayside

Ben Chapman

Brad Cox

Dom Ellis

Drayton Farley

Gasoline & Matches

Greylan James

Halle Kearns

Hannah Dasher

Hannah Ellis

Harper Grace

Jake Worthington

Jeff Cohen

Lola Kirke

Martin Harley

Matt Koziol

Redferrin

Shane Profitt

Simeon Hammond Dallas

Sinead Burgess

Sophia Scott

The Redhill Valleys

Zandi Holup

Icon Stage

Abbie Mac

Blake O’Connor

Chloe Chadwick

Dom Ellis

Emilia Quinn

Halle Kearns

Hannah Ellis

Jeannine Barry

Kerri Watt

Lakeview

Lucy Blu

Luke Flear

Sinead Burgess

Teigan Gayse

Tennessee Twin

Zandi Holup

The Observatory

Abbie Mac

Blake O’Connor

Chloe Chadwick

Hannah Ellis

James Dunne

Jeannine Barry

Kerri Watt

Lucy Blu

Luke Flear

Teigan Gayse

Tennessee Twin

Thomas Kavanagh

C2C Official After Parties – Indigo

Chapel Hart

Alana Springsteen

Drake Milligan

The Saloon – All Bar One by Night

Lola Kirke

Tigirlily Gold

Angel White

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 4.30pm on the Friday and Saturday and at 4pm on the Sunday.

What time does the show start?

According to the festival’s poster, performances will begin at around 5.20pm on Friday and Saturday and 4.50pm on Sunday, but these are subject to change.

Can you still get tickets?

Yes! Tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday are still available, with some going for as little as £33. Take a look at all the ticket options that are still available on the O2’s website here.

For more about all the brilliant festivals and live music events happening across the capital right now, keep an eye on our cracking music hub.

