Covent Garden in central London has a lot going for it. No cars. Living Yoda statues. Petersham Nurseries is nice. More living Yoda statues. The Moomin Shop. And, let’s not forget, more than 25 restaurants including Balthazar, Din Tai Fung, Sushisamba and the new Lebanese joint Na-Na.

‘It’s a real shame,’ says your internal monologue, ‘that there isn’t more outdoor seating for these places. What with April 12 right around the corner.’

You need to tell your internal monologue to shush the hell up, because all of Cov Gar’s restaurants and bars are set to reopen on April 12 with a stonking 500 new additional outside seats. The new alfresco seating will stretch across seven streets and the Piazza (with most of it being weatherproof). So you can expect parasols, heaters, lighting, wind blockers, the works. All the better for observing the living Yoda statues, come rain or shine.

The scheme includes a charming garden picnic area for takeaway dining. The space (which opens March 29) will also be used for a pop-up food residency from loads of different street-food outfits. Local restaurants offering takeaway will include Deli by Darjeeling Express, the James St Collective, Ladurée and Avobar. Cyclists will be well looked after: Long Acre Street is going to be housing a Spokesafe secure bike storage area, complete with E-bikes chargers, lockers, a repair station and air pumps.

Get thee to central London. Not least because the whole area’s had an absolute shitter this year. It’s emptier than a bear’s tum-tum in winter. And think of all the fun places you can drop by once you’re in town: The Orcs Nest! The shop with all the sailing rope! The now derelict Wahlburgers site! Seriously, though, central London is great and you should go.

