Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, 2021
Photo by Johan PerssonSamantha Barks (Elsa)

Covent Garden will be filled with ‘Frozen’ ice sculptures this weekend

We’re promised snow on the hour as well…

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
The most spectacular moment to date in Disney’s ongoing partnership with Covent Garden will come this Saturday November 13 as the storied piazza is turned into a winter wonderland – or something like it – in the name of promotion for its new musical version of ‘Frozen’, currently sitting pretty at the revamped Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The main attraction will be ice sculptures, and lots of them: nine to be precise, of all yer favourite characters from the movie and musical, plus an icy effigy of Sven – the loveable reindeer – that will be sculpted live between 1pm and 4pm by The Ice Co: apparently ‘Europe’s leading ice manufacturer’. 

As if you have anything better to do with your Saturday afternoon than watch a man or woman or team of men and/or women sculpt a reindeer out of ice then there will be further fun, with a ‘Frozen’ forest popping up and snowfall on the hour from noon to 7pm (which we assume will be generated by some sort of effects rather than a really weird weather forecast). Let it snow indeed!

‘Frozen’ freezes Covent Garden November 13 noon to 7pm.

Read our review of ‘Frozen’ the musical.

The best theatre shows to book for in London this month and next.

