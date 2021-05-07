If you are starting to embrace the idea of going out and about (and the hopefully sunnier weather) and want a no-holds-barred springtime excuse to have a drink in the great outdoors, Covent Garden has something up its sleeve. From May 17, there’s a three-week festival of rosé wine happening in the Piazza, with eight pop-up bars slinging every possible permutation of chilly sweet pink goodness: cocktails, frosé, probably even pints of the stuff. Okay, no one’s offering pints of it.

Rosé Festival looks very spring-cool, with bars from Mirabeau, Amie Wine, HUN Wine, Chez Antoinette x AIX-en-Provence, and Magners The Oystermen x Pol Roger, cocktails from the likes of Frenchie, Sushisamba and Ladurée, plus a rosé-themed floral instore installation at Tom Ford and a limited-edition cherry-blossom-pink shake at Shake Shack.

Photograph: Rosé Festival

It’s all timed to celebrate the return of indoor dining to London on May 17 (even though it’s outside), so maybe pop along and have a nice cold glass of something pinkish with the gals (and/or guys). Cheers!

Rosé Festival, East and North Piazzas, Covent Garden. May 17-Jun 6. More info on Covent Garden’s website.

