Rosé Festival
Photograph: Rosé Festival

Covent Garden’s getting a three-week-long rosé festival. Yes!

There’s a whole pink party coming to the hallowed neoclassical precincts

By
Chris Waywell
If you are starting to embrace the idea of going out and about (and the hopefully sunnier weather) and want a no-holds-barred springtime excuse to have a drink in the great outdoors, Covent Garden has something up its sleeve. From May 17, there’s a three-week festival of rosé wine happening in the Piazza, with eight pop-up bars slinging every possible permutation of chilly sweet pink goodness: cocktails, frosé, probably even pints of the stuff. Okay, no one’s offering pints of it.

Rosé Festival looks very spring-cool, with bars from Mirabeau, Amie Wine, HUN Wine, Chez Antoinette x AIX-en-Provence, and Magners The Oystermen x Pol Roger, cocktails from the likes of Frenchie, Sushisamba and Ladurée, plus a rosé-themed floral instore installation at Tom Ford and a limited-edition cherry-blossom-pink shake at Shake Shack.  

Rosé Festival
Photograph: Rosé Festival

It’s all timed to celebrate the return of indoor dining to London on May 17 (even though it’s outside), so maybe pop along and have a nice cold glass of something pinkish with the gals (and/or guys). Cheers!

Rosé Festival, East and North Piazzas, Covent Garden. May 17-Jun 6. More info on Covent Garden’s website.

