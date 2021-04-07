Reopening April 12

This classy-looking cocktail bar at the Hilton London Bankside hotel plays on the building’s past as an essence factory making flavourings for use in all manner of food manufacturing. Table waters, confectionery, jellies, syrups, that kind of thing.

That means plenty of own-made aromatics, infusions and bitters here, used on a cocktail list that goes big on gin – expect a wide range from a number of top British producers. Craft beer is a strong point, too. Sharing platters and bar snacks, prepared in the Oxbo Bankside restaurant next door, also feature.