Covent Garden’s shops are reopening next week with some of its streets pedestrianised

Tourist haven Covent Garden is making its return to business as soon as shops are allowed to reopen on Monday June 15. Fashion and beauty stores will burst back to life – including Charlotte Tilbury and Mulberry outlets – and the area’s iconic market will also open up to visitors. But by the sounds of it, not only will it be a whole lot less touristy, but it’ll seem like an entirely new experience.

Expect to see dotted around the area hand sanitiser stations, signage advising on social distancing and the same marked queuing system in place for each and every shop that reopens. Customers will be required to queue from the left of each shop’s entrance and stores will be subject to irregular opening hours. In the market, a one-way system will be introduced and the Apple Market is yet to announce its return.

Outside in Covent Garden Piazza, the street performers will be noticeably absent. Instead, expect to find an all-new outdoor seating area, with tables spaced appropriately. Some of Covent Garden’s restaurants have reopened for takeaway options, so alfresco dining in the Piazza is a distinct possibility for keen visitors from next week. The whole estate will be subject to regular cleaning each day.





Perhaps most exciting of all is the news that some of the busy area’s streets are being pedestrianised by day. From 11am to 11pm, Floral Street, Henrietta Street, King Street, Maiden Lane, North Burleigh Street, Rose Street and Tavistock Street will be closed to traffic to allow on-foot visitors to the area to spread out. James Street will be pedestrianised from 11am to 7am as will the Piazza, from 10.30am to 7am.

And a final bit of good news: the toilets under St Paul’s church will be open, too.

Check which traders are back in action from next week at www.coventgarden.london.

Read all about Oxford Street’s plans for when it also reopens next week.

What will shops even be like when they reopen?

Share the story