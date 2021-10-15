London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Craig Charles
Image: Time Out

Craig Charles on the London spot that shaped his radio career

The DJ and presenter says he 'still get goosebumps walking down Great Portland Street' to the BBC studios

Written by
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

The BBC’s Wogan House on Great Portland Street is where, when I was 20, I started doing a show called ‘Loose Ends’ on BBC Radio 4. It was hosted by Ned Sherrin, who was a mentor to me. He introduced me to lots of people in show business who are still influential in my life today.

I remember walking down Great Portland Street towards the BBC studios and psyching myself up to be witty, charming and funny in the face of all these people who were so much more witty, charming and funny than I was. These were really posh people and I was from a council estate in Liverpool.

‘Loose Ends’ was my first full-time radio occupation when I moved to London. It took me from being the ‘scally in the alley’ to someone whose opinions were worth listening to.

I left ‘Loose Ends’ to make TV shows but I’ve always thought radio was my natural home. I went back to it 20 years ago when I got my first 6 Music radio show. I still do lots of my Saturday night shows from Wogan House and I still get goosebumps walking down Great Portland Street. It’s been the home of my radio career. 

Craig Charles presents on BBC Radio 6 Music, weekdays, 1pm-4pm.

Read more from this series:

Singer and actor Jordan Stephens on landing a part in ‘Star Wars’

Chef Vivek Singh on finding a home for his first restaurant in Westminster

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.