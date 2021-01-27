LondonChange city
Cross The Tracks Festival
Photograph: Luke Dyson

Cross the Tracks festival has a return date

Soul and funk right up in your trunk

By Joe Mackertich
South London's jazziest, smoothest festival is back. Cross The Tracks, known for its annual Brockwell-based celebration of everything soulful, has set a date for its 2021 return. And that date is September 5. 

Is there a lineup yet? No. But you can be damn sure when there is we'll let you know. The last one featured Chaka Khan, Etta Bond and The Vandellas, so fans of Cannibal Corpse and Mertzbow might be disappointed. For everyone else though, Cross The Tracks' blend of blissful soul, jazz and funk might be just what the Vibe Doctor ordered.

Also: are you an NHS worker? The festival is allocating a certain amount of free tickets to you and your life-saver chums, so contact them if you're interested.

Tickets go on sale here from February 3. Festival bosses maintain that Cross The Tracks will continue to review guidance issued relating to the pandemic and will ensure measures are in place so that music fans can attend the event safely. They're also keen to point out that should the September event get kiboshed, tickets can be transferred to the 2022 event. Or refunded. Your call.

'The last year has been an incredibly tough one for festivals and the wider events industry, not to mention the many difficulties and heartbreak individuals and our NHS has faced,' said festival organiser Jack Robinson. 'We cannot think of a better way to celebrate as the world begins to reopen.'

More big gigs we're (some might say naively) looking forward to this year.

How to support London's nightlife, even though everything's shut. 

