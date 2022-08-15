London
Giant purple claws over building in Croydon
Photograph: Glenn Foster

Croydon has been taken over by giant colourful inflatables

The ‘Unexpected Croydon’ installation continues until Thursday August 18

Written by
Ellie Muir
Uh oh. We’ve heard that a fairytale book from Croydon Library has spilled its contents and a cast of creatures have descended upon the area in giant inflatable form. Humongous purple claws over the top of buildings, gargantuan tentacles and a floating pencil are all part of the ‘Unexpected Croydon’ installation taking place across the town centre this summer. 

The inflatables first invaded Croydon in October, and have re-emerged this time around in even more monstrous form. Created by Croydon BID and Designs in Air, the impressive creatures can be found in eight locations across the area.

Luke Egan, an artist from Designs in Air said: ‘We hope to get people to look up from their feet and phones and raise a chuckle or at least an eyebrow. The great thing is everyone gets to see our work for free.’

This is where you can spot the creatures around Croydon, until this Thursday, August 18:

  • Paintbrush – Fairfield Halls, Park Lane, CR9 1DG
  • Love Rocket – AMP House, Dingwall Rd, East Croydon, CR0 2LX
  • Lizard – Ruskin Square Car Park, Dingwall Rd, East Croydon, CR0 2NB
  • Grim Fingers – LSBU Campus, 3 Wellesley Rd, Croydon, CR0 2NW
  • Eyeballs – Barclays Bank, High Street, North End, CR9 1SX
  • Pencil – High Street, North End (between Centrale and Whitgift shopping centres)
  • Beanstalk – Croydon Town Hall, Katharine St, CR0 1NX
  • Tentacles – Optivo, Grosvenor House, 125 High St, Croydon, CR0 9XP

Here is a sneak peek at the escapees:

Tentacles on Croydon building
Photograph: Glenn Foster
Lizard on Croydon carpark
Photograph: Glenn Foster
Giant paint brush on Croydon theatre
Photograph: Glenn Foster

If you spot an escapee and post to Instagram tagging @checkoutcroydon and #UnexpectedCroydon, you could be in with a chance to win £100 to spend at Boxpark. So get snapping the whacky inflatables, folks.

Want more giant artwork? This floating balloon is gallery is going to fill London's skies.

ICYMI: London officially has the UK’s best rooftop bar. 

