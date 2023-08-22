London
Birch (Selsdon) lido
Photograph: Birch

Croydon now has one of London’s swankiest lidos

Eat your heart out, Shoreditch House

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Soho House members are quaking in their boots this week because a swanky new lido has opened in south London. Could it be better than the famous striped-towel-clad rooftop pool of Shoreditch House? It could well be. 

The pool in question has opened at the Birch Hotel in Selsdon, just 30 minutes from south London. With the 25-metre lido comes retro-looking red poolside umbrellas, a fire pit on either end and an art deco DJ deck where poolside parties will be hosted. Set within a 200-acre estate, the hotel is surrounded by green space and rolling hills. 

The bougie lido was designed by Stella Concept, which was inspired by 1920s and 1930s swimming pools. Here are a couple more pics of the place. 

Birch (Selsdon) lido
Photograph: Birch
Birch (Selsdon) lido
Photograph: Birch

To all of you outdoor swimmers champing at the bit, we’ll caveat this to say that you do need to be a member or a hotel guest to use the new pool at Birch (Selsdon). It costs £90-£150 per month to be a member, and while that ain't cheap, it is significantly less than Soho House.

The pool at Birch (Selsdon) is open from 9am until sunset every day. Get down there before summer's over!

These are the best lidos in London.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the fourth episode with Paul Chowdhry here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

