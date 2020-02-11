Croydon will be London’s Borough of Culture in 2023

Good news, Croydonians! Sadiq Khan announced that Croydon will be the London Borough of Culture in 2023.

The announcement was made at City Hall this morning when the Mayor of London also announced that Lewisham will hold the title in 2021. Croydon will be awarded £1.35 million in funding to deliver a year-long series of events that celebrate the local area.

Croydon’s bid – This is Croydon — focused on sustainability, so residents are expected to be treated to events that focus on the themes of progress, nature, inclusion and growth. It’ll include art commissions with local communities, a music festival and a ‘reuse and recycling’ fashion show. The programme should also provide employment opportunities for young people in the area.

‘This is fantastic news – this award is for all of Croydon and everyone who has worked so hard in our bid,’ Councillor Tony Newman, leader of Croydon council, said: 'From Stormzy to our very own Shaniqua Benjamin, Croydon is the home of talent, with a rich music heritage as the birthplace of punk, grime and more, and we have an exciting future ahead.

‘We are going to make 2023 a celebration of our town’s wonderful diversity and repay the Mayor’s belief in us. This is Croydon – and we are incredibly proud.’

Wondering what happened to the Borough of Culture for 2022? A new borough will take the title every two years, rather than every year, going forward.

Brent is currently London’s Borough of Culture for 2020

