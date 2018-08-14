Cruising for a snoozing? Here are 3 places to take a power nap in London

Need more day naps than an ageing tabby cat? Here’s where to get some snooze time in the city

Naps are so en vogue you can now catch 40 winks (in a 20-minute slot) on Brick Lane. Hire out a temperature-controlled sleep pod and get some shut-eye with the help of ambient lighting, privacy blinds and post-nap snacks. Old Truman Brewery. Tube: Liverpool St. Sat Aug 25-Sun Aug 26. Free. Book your spot in advance.

No point trying to order a G&T at this bar – at Pop & Rest, dozing is the only order of the day. For £8, you’ll get 30 minutes in a snoozing room at its base in Old Street’s Silicon Roundabout. Or you could do a few loops on the Circle line for free. Pop & Rest. Tube: Old St. Daily. From £8.

A yoga nidra session is a lot more than a power nap. It’s a yoga technique that will guide you through a conscious deep sleep to help unwind the nervous system and relieve stress. Beats five minutes in the crow pose. Triyoga Camden. Tube: Camden Town. Every Monday. £17 per class.

