London
woman cycling in london
Photograph: ShutterstockLondon, UK - June 22, 2022: Young woman cycling at work by bike. People cycling into the City of London

Cyclists demand something is done about the 'most dangerous' junctions in London

London Cycling Campaign has named 22 'hostile' junctions for people on foot and bike

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Cycling in London can be scary. If you’re brave enough to jump on two wheels, you’ve got to navigate potholes, cycle lanes that mysteriously disappear on the busiest roads and unruly bus drivers. 

The most dangerous junctions for cyclists in London have been revealed, and it's really grinding our gears. The London Cycling Campaign (LCC) has named Holborn (coincidentally right next to the Time Out office, we'll be sticking to the bus for now) King’s Cross and Shoreditch ‘triangle’ as the places where the most serious or fatal collisions happen in the city. 

Today LCC met with Parliament to demand urgent changes to roads to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians. The cycling group called on the Mayor, TfL and borough councils to make 'rapid, temporary improvements; followed by a programme of permanent improvements that comprehensively remove all critical safety failures'.

As part of its ‘dangerous junctions’ campaign LCC named 22 junctions that are 'so hostile' they actually prevent people from going there, as some pedestrians and bikers are 'too fearful to walk or cycle there'.

Accroding to LCC, in the past decade eight cyclists have been killed and 13 seriously injured at the Holborn junctions. At King's Cross three cyclists have been killed and 15 seriously injured, and the Shoreditch triangle (Old Street, Curtain Road and Great Eastern Street) has had one cyclist death and 27 serious injuries.

Simon Munk, campaigns manager at LCC, said: 'We’re asking for urgent action right now, at three major junction clusters: King’s Cross, Shoreditch Triangle and Holborn.

'We’re also tracking a much longer list of junctions that are dangerous and known to be for years, decades even, to ensure politicians and officers act to fix them quickly. We need local businesses and stakeholders to take an active role in improving their local areas for staff, visitors and residents.'

Pedal power!

