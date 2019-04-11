Dalston Roof Park is set to be swimming in cider this summer

Not only is it the advent of London’s dizzying rooftop bar season, but your summer drinking is also about to get fruity. Dalston’s dedicated rooftop bar Dalston Roof Park will be relaunching for the summer on Saturday May 4, and this year it will have its own Sassy cocktail bar. How’d you like them apples?

The rooftop bar is having a summer revamp (benches instead of beanbags) and is bringing French cider brand Sassy on board to serve up some refreshing botanical cocktails. As Eric Cantona once said, it’s all about ‘cidre, not cider’, and Sassy’s fancy creations should lend themselves to floral updates on the cocktail classics quite nicely – it’s time to sample a rosé negroni or a spritz made from cider.

If you’re not already familiar, the roof park is nestled among a bunch of Victorian buildings on Ashwin Street and it’s the place to go if you like your booze served with 360-degree views of sunny E8. The grassy (turfed) terrace is a space to eat, relax and listen to DJs, as well as serving as a community hub for events, from yoga to clothes swaps.

So there it is – you’re all invited for sun(burn), street eats and all of the cider. But you'll have to climb those pesky stairs first. They don’t do lifts in Dalston.

