David Attenborough: ‘Everybody should be aware of what’s happening to the whole world’

In a new interview, Sir David Attenborough has spoken out about the need for a global view of crises.

Talking in the just-out online issue of Time Out Magazine, the great naturalist and documentary presenter discussed attitudes towards nature and climate change – and how the current approach to dealing with global overheating could lead to things getting ‘catastrophically worse’. He said: ‘Everybody should be aware of what’s happening to the whole world, because it is a whole world now.’

The TV icon also took the opportunity to criticise Donald Trump’s attitude towards climate change. ‘We’ve reached a point where [there’s so much data] you can’t deny climate change,’ he said. ‘But you can deny responsibility for climate change. Which, of course, is what President Trump does. He says “Yeah, it’s happening, but it will happen anyway.” ’

Read the whole interview in Time Out’s online edition now.

