Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right David Attenborough: ‘Everybody should be aware of what’s happening to the whole world’

David Attenborough: ‘Everybody should be aware of what’s happening to the whole world’

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Monday March 23 2020, 5:59pm

David Attenborough
Photograph: Andy Parsons

In a new interview, Sir David Attenborough has spoken out about the need for a global view of crises. 

Talking in the just-out online issue of Time Out Magazine, the great naturalist and documentary presenter discussed attitudes towards nature and climate change – and how the current approach to dealing with global overheating could lead to things getting ‘catastrophically worse’. He said: ‘Everybody should be aware of what’s happening to the whole world, because it is a whole world now.’ 

The TV icon also took the opportunity to criticise Donald Trump’s attitude towards climate change. ‘We’ve reached a point where [there’s so much data] you can’t deny climate change,’ he said. ‘But you can deny responsibility for climate change. Which, of course, is what President Trump does. He says “Yeah, it’s happening, but it will happen anyway.” ’ 

Read the whole interview in Time Out’s online edition now. 

Find out about green initiatives in London

 

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news