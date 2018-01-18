David Byrne is bringing his ‘most ambitious show’ in 35 years to London

We’re pretty sure that life as David Byrne, former frontman of Talking Heads, never ever gets boring. From crafting a disco musical about Imelda Marcos to curating the Meltdown festival to directing and starring in movies, the wildly creative musical polymath has embarked on more cool and fascinating projects than we can keep track of. He even made selling his bike on eBay a cool art event.

Good news for all, then, that DB recently announced a big London live show in support of his upcoming new album, ‘American Utopia’. Byrne will hit the London Eventim Apollo on June 19 as part of a world tour, showcasing what he describes as the ‘most ambitious show’ he’s put together in over three decades.

What does that mean, exactly? Sly ol’ Dave hasn’t released the juicy details of the show yet, but we’re willing to bet it’ll be just as weird and wonderful as his previous endeavours. We’re excited about it and you should be too, frankly. Hit the link below for tickets to this – ahem – once in a lifetime – opp.



Buy tickets to David Byrne’s London show here.