LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
David Hockney No. 241, 30th April 2020 iPad Drawing © David Hockney
David Hockney No. 241, 30th April 2020 iPad Drawing © David Hockney

David Hockney’s doing a whole exhibition of iPad drawings next year

iDon’t believe it!

By
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

David Hockney is one of the UK’s greatest living artists. For decades, he’s been producing beautiful, colourful, genre-defining paintings. You know them, you’ve seen them, they’re on posters, tea towels and T-shirts. They’re amazing.

And a few years ago, he started experimenting with drawing using an app on his iPad. And he liked the results, so he showed them in all his exhibitions. And every time he did, people would go ‘urgh, horrible, stick to *real* paintbrushes, Dave’ or say things like ‘I could do that’, as one Time Out staffer did. 

Well, Laura, no you couldn’t, because big Dave’s iPad images are actually damn good. The ultra-crisp colours and crystalline definition lend themselves perfectly to his aesthetic approach to painting. 

And more than anything, it’s amazing that even using an iPad, his works still look uniquely like Hockneys. And it’s not just me who thinks they’re great, the Royal Academy agrees too, because it’s just announced an exhibition of his lockdown iPad drawings for 2021. Yeah, while we were all trying to justify daily 4pm gin and tonics and refusing to get off the couch, our boy Davey was bloody painting on his iPad and then getting a whole show at the RA out of it.

'David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020' will be at the Royal Academy of Arts from Mar 27-Aug 22 2021.

Can’t wait? Here are the best shows you can see in London right now.

Find out about Ryoji Ikeda, another tech-inspired artist who’s exhibiting in London soon.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.