David Tennant’s West End play ‘Good’ has been delayed until 2021

The CP Taylor play, which explores how ‘good’ people could ever give in to nazism, was due to open in October

We’ve got some bad news about ‘Good’. The CP Taylor play was due to open at the Playhouse Theatre in October with David Tennant as the lead, but has now been postponed until spring 2021.

Tennant was all set to take on the role of John Halder, ‘a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor’ who slowly begins to internalise the ideology of the Third Reich during the Second World War. At its core, it’s a story exploring how supposedly ‘good’ people could not only allow, but accept the horrors of nazism. As Tennant’s roles tend to veer violently from family-friendly space doctor to demons and mind-control killers, he seems pretty well placed to capture the disintegration of Halder’s moral compass. For a seemingly wholesome dad who enjoys Coldplay, he’s disturbingly adept at playing the villain (that’s no swipe at Tennant, this guy really does love his Coldplay).

It’s a long wait to 2021, but here’s the good news: Tennant will be in that lead role come spring, and those with tickets will be given priority for the new dates.

The play’s director Dominic Cooke said, ‘I am so looking forward to getting into a rehearsal room with David Tennant, Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey. CP Taylor’s play, which deals with collective denial, feels more relevant than ever.’

Find out more about ‘Good’ here.

Not all theatre is on hold. You can watch Andrew Scott performing new play ‘Three Kings’ from an empty Old Vic.

Want to book something a little more upbeat for 2021? ‘Monopoly’ and ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ have just been announced.

Share the story