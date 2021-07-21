Kew Garden's Glow Wild at Wakehurst is what we imagine the lovechild of Lewis Carroll and James Cameron would look like. Dreamt up by a collaboration of artists, Glow Wild explores 'antrhopause' - put simply, 'how nature responds when human activity slows down.' The garden features work from Brighton light artists Ithaca, arts charity SameSky, light designers OGE Group, digital display artists The Colour Project and artist duo Simon Brockman and Martin Pag.

Glow Wild truly is alive, with dancing glowworms in amongst light sculptures, floating lanterns and the UK's tallest living Christmas tree. Kew hopes to introduce us to a different kind of nightlife where creepy crawlies, super pollinators like moths and herds of grazing deer take centre stage.

If all this talk of bugs and grubs has perked your appetite, festive dining will be offered for the first time this year. What has been described as a "four course feast" will be offered to guests wishing to chow down in homely comfort with the promise of a night cap.

The gardens will be open to visitors at key dates throughout November and December and booking for members is available now, general admission starts on the 27th and at £16 for adults and £10 for children, we must say it's a bargain!

Book tickets here.

