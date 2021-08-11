A big change is coming to one of Stoke Newington’s busiest roads with a ban on cars, vans and lorries set to be put in place on Church Street.

From September 20, you’ll no longer be able to drive down the road between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week. Buses, emergency vehicles and cars that are registered to blue badge holders will still be given access via a ‘bus gate’ next to The Red Lion.

The new scheme, which is being funded by TfL, will be trialled for 18 months. It’s hoped it will improve air quality and road safety in the area, as well as encourage locals to walk and cycle instead of jumping in their cars.

As well as the car ban, five low-traffic neighbourhoods will be introduced on either side of Church Street. Worried that a ban on the main road will just send cars hurtling down smaller residential roads instead? The council have thought of that and will put five 24-hour filters into place, which will allow only pedestrians, cyclists, emergency and waste vehicles on residential routes.

Any drivers that flout the rules will face penalty fines of £130, or £65 if paid within a fortnight.

‘Over a number of years we’ve been speaking to people in Stoke Newington about how we can improve Church Street and the surrounding area,’ Mete Coban, Hackney’s cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm said. ‘During those consultations, people told us that traffic and pollution levels are too high, which is why we’re introducing these plans.

‘I’m delighted to get the go-ahead from TfL on this scheme, which, as we recover from the pandemic, will support our communities to walk, cycle and shop in their local neighbourhood – helping local businesses in the process – and reduce traffic and pollution on Church Street, Albion Road and the surrounding area.’

