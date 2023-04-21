London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dead Dog Bridge Regents Canal
Photograph: Shutterstock

‘Dead Dog Bridge’ in Camden has reopened to the public at last

The famous footbridge that was featured in the Bond film ‘Spectre’ has been repaired

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

‘Dead Dog Bridge’, a 175-year-old footbridge along the Camden canals has reopened after a 10-week renovation. The Canal & River Trust (C&RT) completed a £533,000 project to repair the footpath which is the busiest canal footbridge in the country.

The grade II-listed bridge is crossed by more than a million people every year and gained its nickname because debris, including dead animals, would historically wash up near the bridge which is at the end of a 26-mile stretch of the canal. Nice! Thankfully there are no dead mongrels or other roadkill floating in the water around the bridge any more. It also was recently featured in the James Bond film ‘Spectre’.

The work, which began in mid-January, included repairs to the bridge’s wrought iron lattice parapets, cleaning of the underlying cast iron beams, and cleaning and repointing of the abutments and approach parapets. It’s also been spruced up with a new colourway, and instead of the black and white it was previously painted in the bridge has been revealed with a new crimson coating.

Phil Emery, the C&RT's regional heritage adviser, said: ‘In recent years, the bridge’s striking ironwork has been painted black and white, but working with a specialist to analyse the paint layers, we discovered the original colour was most likely to have been “Indian red”.

‘The name refers to pigment used to create the paint colour, made from ground haematite ore obtained in Bengal, the historic region divided between modern-day Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal.’

Who's up for a game of Pooh sticks?

A tasty guide to London’s most sustainable restaurants.

Commuters rejoice: Waterloo station is getting a big refurb

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.