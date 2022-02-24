Delectable fried chicken joint Butchies is launching in Ealing next month

West Londoners with fried chicken addictions to feed, your time has come: gourmet fried chicken shop Butchies is coming to Ealing next month, and it’s giving away stacks of free food to celebrate. Butchies’ new branch opens up in Ealing on Saturday March 19: the first 100 people through the doors after it opens at noon will be gifted a delicious fried buttermilk chicken sandwich, otherwise known as ‘The OG’.

But the giveaway doesn’t end there: Butchies is also giving back to the local community by donating meals to local homeless charity Ealing Soup Kitchen.

This new branch of Butchies will sit in the Ealing Filmworks development, alongside an eight-screen Picturehouse cinema that’s slated to open this spring. It’ll have room for 45 punters inside and 20 outside, and its menu will offer established faves including halloumi fries, buffalo wings, popcorn chicken, and the vegan chicken sandwich. It’s the biggest restaurant yet for a fried chicken-monger that started out as a pop-up back in 2013, and now serves golden-crusted, meltingly delicious meals to hungry punters across the city.



